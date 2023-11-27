Head coach Andy Flower reveals why RCB released Josh Hazlewood ahead of IPL 2024 auction

Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) raised eyebrows with the release of several prominent players, including Australian pacer Josh Hazlewood, Sri Lankan spinner Wanindu Hasaranga, and India all-rounder Harshal Patel, on the IPL 2024 retention deadline day. This move suggested a shift in strategy under the new team management, led by head coach Andy Flower, as they head into the auction on December 19 with specific plans.

RCB, having a total of 7 slots, including 4 overseas slots to fill, found themselves with a purse of Rs 40.75 crore for the upcoming mini-auction. However, a notable revelation emerged after the retention deadline – Australian all-rounder Cameron Green was traded to RCB from Mumbai Indians. This trade played a crucial role in freeing up finances for Mumbai Indians, allowing them to bring back their star all-rounder Hardik Pandya.

The retention list from RCB saw the departure of 11 players, predominantly bowlers, including Avinash Singh, David Willey, Finn Allen, Harshal Patel, Josh Hazlewood, Kedar Jadhav, Michael Bracewell, Siddharth Kaul, Sonu Yadav, Wanindu Hasaranga, and Wayne Parnell.

Andy Flower shed light on the decision to release Harshal Patel.

"Harshal has been an excellent performer for RCB in the past. He is in our books a high-value player. In that he was in our books for Rs 10.75 crore, in our efforts to release some cash to give us flexibility and buying power in the auction, he was someone who we had to look closely at. Wanindu Hasaranga was also a high-value player in monetary terms. So releasing that player into the auction gives us some amount of flexibility," Andy Flower told RCB after the retentions were made official.

Explaining the absence of Josh Hazlewood in the retained list, Flower revealed that the Australian fast bowler is expecting his first child with his wife in March 2023. This development meant Hazlewood would be unavailable for at least the first half of IPL 2023. Despite his impactful performance in the 2022 season, where he took 20 wickets for RCB, the team had to consider his personal commitment.

"Josh Hazlewood, I just came off the phone from him actually. He pleasingly has a baby on the way and due by the end of March. So Josh won't be with us and certainly not for the first half of the season," Flower added.

Flower also expressed the team's interest in buying back David Willey in the auction after releasing him into the mix. Willey, who picked 5 wickets for England in World Cup 2023, recently announced his retirement from international cricket.

"David Willey has just come off a very successful 50-over World Cup. I know him well. He has been an outstanding cricketer for whatever team he plays. We will keep an eye on him and how his auction goes as well," Flower affirmed.

Addressing Hazlewood's situation, Flower said, "Josh Hazlewood, I just came off the phone from him actually. He pleasingly has a baby on the way and due by the end of March. So Josh won't be with us and certainly not for the first half of the season."

RCB's retained squad for IPL 2024 includes players like Akash Deep, Anuj Rawat, Dinesh Karthik, Faf Du Plessis, Glenn Maxwell, Himanshu Sharma, Karn Sharma, Mahipal Lomror, Manoj Bhandage, Mayank Dagar, Mohammed Siraj, Rajan Kumar, Rajat Patidar, Reece Topley, Suyash Prabhudessai, Virat Kohli, Vyshak Vijay Kumar, and Will Jacks.