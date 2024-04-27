DC vs MI, IPL 2024: Jake Fraser-McGurk's Explosive 84 Powers Delhi Capitals to 257/4 Against Mumbai Indians

The Delhi Capitals batsmen turned on the heat against the Mumbai Indians bowling attack, registering a massive 257/4 on the board in the first innings of their IPL 2024 encounter at the Arun Jaitley Stadium here on Saturday.

Openers Jake Fraser-McGurk and Abhishek Porel provided a flying start to the Delhi innings, putting on a quickfire 92-run partnership for the first wicket inside the powerplay. McGurk, in particular, was brutal, smashing a 27-ball 84, laced with nine boundaries and four sixes. Porel complemented him well with a steady knock.

Skipper Rishabh Pant, fresh off a match-winning knock in the previous game, continued his good form, taking the innings forward after the dismissal of McGurk. He propelled Delhi past the 200-run mark in quick time before departing for 29.

The late flourish came from Tristan Stubbs, who smashed an unbeaten 48 off just 25 deliveries to take Delhi to a commanding total of 257/4.