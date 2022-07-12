Andy Flower named head coach of Gulf Giants

Ahmadabad, July 12 Former Zimbabwe captain Andy Flower has been named as the head coach of UAE International League T20 (ILT20) team Gulf Giants on Tuesday.

Andy Flower, one of the Zimbabwe's great cricketers, brings three decades of cricketing experience. He was also the head coach of the IPL franchise Lucknow Super Giants until recently.

Flower has previously coached the national teams, England and Afghanistan, as well as franchise teams such as Punjab Kings (IPL), Maratha Arab (Abu Dhabi T10), Multan Sultans (PSL), St Lucia Kings (CPL) and Delhi Bulls (Abu Dhabi T10).

"It's exciting to be a part of any of the big franchise tournaments, and the ILT20 has big plans to be a major franchise tournament. As leaders, our job is to serve the players as best we can, and this principle is very important to me," said Andy Flower.

"I am very proud to be associated with the Gulf Giants, owned and managed by the Adani Group. Most people are aware of the company's power, size and reach in general, and it's wonderful to see their commitment to sports."

The inaugural season of the ILT20 will take place between January and February 2023.

