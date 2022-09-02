Anisa Mohammed takes six-month break from international cricket with immediate effect

St. John's (Antigua), Sep 2 West Indies' vice-captain Anisa Mohammed on Friday has decided to take a break from international cricket for a period of six months. Cricket West Indies (CWI) said the veteran off-spinner requested to take a break from the game with immediate effect, after a hectic year of cricket both home and away.

"Cricket has given me all that I have, and I still love it as much as the first day I started playing, therefore this decision was not an easy one for me, especially with the T20 World Cup five months away. However, I must listen to my body and my mind that I need to take time away from the game at this time."

"This is not a permanent goodbye but rather a see you soon. I wish the team all the best in all their forthcoming series, and I know Hayley will fulfil her role as captain, as I've seen her mature and grow as a person and cricketer," said Anisa in an official statement by the CWI.

Anisa's decision to take time away from international cricket comes with the full support of CWI. "Anisa has been a true stalwart of West Indies Women's cricket for over a decade. We at CWI wish her well and will provide any support she may require during this period away from international cricket and look forward to welcoming her back in March," said Jimmy Adams, CWI's Director of Cricket.

Anisa made her international debut for the West Indies at the age of 13 during the ICC Women's Cricket World Cup Qualifiers in Holland in 2003. Over the years, she established herself as the premier spin bowler for the West Indies, going on to become the first cricketer, male or female, to take 100 T20I wickets and ultimately became the leading wicket-taker in the format with 125 scalps in 117 matches, averaging 17.64. In 141 ODIs, she has picked 180 wickets at an average of 20.75.

She was last seen in action at the 2022 ICC Women's ODI World Cup earlier this year in New Zealand, where West Indies reached the semi-finals. Due to her break, she is well in line to miss the Women's T20 World Cup in South Africa next year as well as the upcoming white-ball series against New Zealand at home.

