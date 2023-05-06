Anrich Nortje heads back to South Africa due to personal emergency

Anrich Nortje, the fast bowler from South Africa, will not be participating in the Delhi Capitals' crucial IPL 2023 game against the Royal Challengers Bangalore at Feroz Shah Kotla on Saturday due to personal reasons. His departure has created a void in the Delhi Capitals squad.

Delhi Capitals confirmed the news with a post on their social media handles.

𝐎𝐟𝐟𝐢𝐜𝐢𝐚𝐥 𝐒𝐭𝐚𝐭𝐞𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭



“Owing to a personal emergency, Delhi Capitals fast bowler Anrich Nortje had to leave for South Africa late on Friday night. He will be unavailable for this evening’s game against Royal Challengers Bangalore,” Delhi Capitals said in a statement.