MI vs DC, IPL 2024: Suryakumar Yadav Dismissed for Duck On Comeback Match After Injury at Wankhede

Suryakumar Yadav returned to the Mumbai Indians' playing XI against the Delhi Capitals but endured a brief stint at the crease, registering a two-ball duck. Anrich Nortje dismissed him with a delivery that Yadav mistimed, resulting in a catch by J Fraser-McGurk.After being sidelined for the first three matches of IPL 2024, Suryakumar Yadav was expected to deliver a big knock..

Yadav had been nursing an ankle injury sustained in South Africa, which required surgery. Subsequently, he faced complications with a sports hernia, leading to another surgical procedure. His recovery process was prolonged, and despite efforts, he failed to pass fitness tests at the National Cricket Academy (NCA) before the 17th season of the tournament, preventing him.from obtaining a fitness certificate from the medical staff.

This highly anticipated match promises to be a thrilling showdown as both teams are aiming to improve their performance and move up the points table. Currently, both MI and DC are at the bottom of the points table, with MI at no. 10 and DC at no. 9.