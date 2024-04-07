Mumbai Indians' Romario Shepherd Sets IPL Record with 32 Runs in a Single Over Against Delhi Capitals

In a thrilling display of batting prowess, Mumbai Indians' Romario Shepherd unleashed a barrage of boundaries, scoring an impressive 32 runs off the final over of the innings against Delhi Capitals at Mumbai's Wankhede Stadium on Sunday. The West Indian batsman dominated South African pacer Anrich Nortje, striking four sixes and two fours, propelling Mumbai to a formidable total of 234 for five in their allotted 20 overs. This remarkable feat marked the sixth most expensive over in the history of the Indian Premier League (IPL).

Earlier, top batting performances from Rohit Sharma, Ishan Kishan, followed by fantastic cameos from Tim David and Romario Shepherd help Mumbai Indians post 234/5 in 20 overs against Delhi Capitals. Asked to bat first, MI started off on a good note with openers Rohit and Ishan stitching a good partnership. Rohit scored 49 while Ishan scored 42.