Arjun Tendulkar makes debut for Mumbai Indians

Arjun Tendulkar, son of former India cricketer Sachin Tendulkar, will make his IPL (Indian Premier League) debut against Kolkata Knight Riders at the Wankhede Stadium on Sunday.Arjun was first bought by Mumbai Indians at the IPL 2021 auction for Rs. 20 lakh and went for Rs. 30 lakh in 2022, with Gujarat Titans being the only other team making a bid for him.

The 23-year-old was retained by Mumbai Indians ahead of the mini-auction in December last year. Arjun Tendulkar has played 7 List A matches and 9 T20 matches so far. He has taken 8 wickets in List A at an economy of 4.98. On the other hand, Arjun has taken 12 wickets in T20 and his economy is 6.60. The special thing about his performance is that his economy so far has been impressive in every match. He has proved economical in both ODIs and T20s so far. In the first class format, he has taken 12 wickets at an economy of 3.42 and scored 223 runs including a century and 120 is his highest score.