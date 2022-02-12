Aryan Khan to represent Kolkata Knight Riders at IPL 2022 auction?

Shahrukh Khan’s children, Aryan Khan and Suhana Khan were spotted in Bengaluru, during the Pre-IPL Auction briefing for Kolkata Knight Riders on Friday ahead of the IPL mega auction 2022.In the picture, which is going viral in social media, Aryan Khan and his sister Suhana is seen along with the members of the managerial team, engaged in a serious discussion with CEO of Red Chillies Entertainment and CEO Managing Director of Kolkata Knight Riders, Venky Mysore. This is the first time Aryan has been spotted in public post the drug scandal in which the star kid was arrested.

Suhana Khan will be seen for the first time at the IPL auction, where his brother Aryan has appeared before. Kolkata Knight Riders have a remaining purse of 48 crores. In retaining four players, the franchise has already invested 34 crores. Andre Russell has been retained for INR 12 crores, Varun Chakravarthy for INR 8 crores, Venkatesh Iyer for INR 8 crores and Sunil Narine for INR 6 crores.One of the major focuses of KKR, this season, will be to build a pace bowling line-up. Because of the strict retention rules, they had to give up all their pace bowlers but now they have the option to choose from a wide range of international as well as domestic bowlers.

