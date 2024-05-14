Viral Video: Fan Thrashed by Cops for Attempting to Steal Cricket Ball in KKR vs MI IPL 2024 Match

A Kolkata Knight Riders fan became the center of attention during the IPL match against Mumbai Indians on May 11 after refusing to return a ball hit into the stands.

The incident occurred during a rain-shortened match at Eden Gardens. Mumbai captain Hardik Pandya elected to field first, and KKR batsmen hit nine sixes en route to a score of 157/7 in 16 overs. One of those sixes landed with a fan wearing a Rinku Singh jersey, who attempted to keep the ball as a souvenir.

A video circulating on social media shows the fan hiding the ball in his trousers before being confronted by a police officer. The officer retrieved the ball and threw it back onto the field. The video then shows the officer pushing the fan away from the area.

Watch Video Here:

Kolkata's passionate fans packed the stadium for all seven home games this season. After the match, KKR's last at home, players embarked on a lap of honor to thank their supporters. They also launched tennis balls into the crowd as a gesture of appreciation. The win secured a playoff berth for KKR and completed a double over Mumbai, who they defeated by 16 runs.

KKR Clinch Top-Two Spot After Rain Washes Out Ahmedabad Match

The Kolkata Knight Riders secured a top-two finish in the IPL playoffs after their match against Gujarat Titans in Ahmedabad on May 13 was abandoned due to rain.

The result eliminated the Shubman Gill-led Titans, who became the third team to exit the competition. KKR, with 19 points from 13 matches, are guaranteed a spot in the top two. Their final league game is against Rajasthan Royals on May 19. This means Shreyas Iyer's team will return to the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad for Qualifier 1 on May 21.