As senior member of team, it's important for me to perform well, says Jhulan Goswami

India senior bowler Jhulan Goswami on Wednesday said she has not kept a count of how many wickets she has taken in the Women's World Cup and it is important as a senior member to go on the field and perform well.

March 9, 2022

Jhulan is one wicket away from equaling and two wickets away from being the highest wicket-taker in the World Cup.

Jhulan's remarks came ahead of India's upcoming Women's 50-over World Cup encounter against New Zealand on Thursday at Seddon Park, Hamilton.

"Honestly speaking I don't know that - thank you. Honestly speaking, I don't know, I'm not aware of how many wickets I have but important is as a senior member of the side, go there and perform well, give a good start, give early breakthrough. That is my job and I want to stick to my role and that is the important thing. If you play for a long time, you are going to achieve a few individual milestones," Jhulan Goswami said during a virtual press conference.

"Yes, that matters, that gives you a lot of joy but important is how you contribute to the team. That's the most important thing for me and I always believe that. For me, if I'm doing well but my team is not winning, that does not give me good (feeling). I don't enjoy those things, I enjoy when I contribute and the team wins. Thank you for letting me know about this, I was not aware and I'm really looking forward to tomorrow's match, I want to contribute and do well," she said.

Goswami said the team has been waiting for the world cup. "First of all, definitely we all are looking forward - really waited for it since a long time. There's been ups and down, few niggles here and there along with that a bit of rehab work and we had to work through it."

"But at the same time when the first match was over, I realized at night... I felt that finally, I have come back to the World Cup and since 2017, I haven't played any ICC event like in a World Cup kind of tournament. It gave me a lot of joy because I was waiting for a long time and it felt good," she added.

India had defeated Pakistan by 107 runs in their tournament opener and the Mithali Raj-led side will look to continue with the momentum against New Zealand.

