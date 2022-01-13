Ashes: Marcus Harris dropped, Khawaja to open in 5th Test

Batter Usman Khawaja will open alongside Australia opener David Warner in the fifth Ashes Test against England on Friday.

Khawaja last week became the third player in history to hit a ton in both innings of a Test match at the Sydney Cricket Ground (SCG). He achieved the feat against England in the fourth Ashes Test.

Khawaja's form helped him retain his spot in the playing XI but opener Marcus Harris has been left out of the squad for the final Ashes Test.

Australia Test skipper Pat Cummins on Thursday confirmed Travis Head would come into the playing XI for Hobart Test, cricket.com.au reported.

Head was forced to isolate after testing positive for COVID-19. However, the makeup of the bowling attack is yet to be decided for the fifth Test.

The five-match series stands 3-0 in favour of Australia and the fifth game will begin on Friday in Hobart and it will be a day-night contest.

Australia squad: Pat Cummins (c), Steve Smith (vc), Scott Boland, Alex Carey, Cameron Green, Marcus Harris, Travis Head, Josh Inglis, Usman Khawaja, Marnus Labuschagne, Nathan Lyon, Mitch Marsh, Michael Neser, Jhye Richardson, Mitchell Starc, Mitchell Swepson, David Warner

( With inputs from ANI )

