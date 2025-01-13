Watch: David Warner Takes Stunning Diving Catch During BBL 2024-25 Match (VIDEO)

Sydney Thunder captain David Warner showcased his brilliance with a spectacular diving catch to dismiss Ashton Agar during the Big Bash League match against Perth Scorchers at Sydney Showground Stadium.

The remarkable moment came in the 14th over when Mohammed Hasnain delivered a length ball that Agar smashed powerfully. Warner, positioned at mid-off, timed his dive perfectly to complete the breathtaking catch. The effort drew applause from fans and teammates, with Warner’s celebratory reaction adding to the excitement.

Earlier, Scorchers captain Ashton Turner won the toss and elected to bowl. The Thunder’s innings began steadily with openers Sam Konstas and Warner putting up a 36-run stand. Warner departed for just 8 runs, but Konstas impressed with his maiden BBL half-century, scoring 53 off 42 balls. Despite a middle-order collapse, Tom Andrews contributed a crucial 37, while Chris Green added 20. The duo’s late partnership helped Thunder reach a total of 158 for 7.

The Scorchers’ bowlers delivered a disciplined performance. Lance Morris led the attack with three wickets, while Jason Behrendorff, Ashton Agar, Cooper Connolly, and Matthew Spoors each claimed one.

Chasing 159, the Scorchers struggled against a sharp Thunder bowling attack. Aaron Hardie top-scored with 22, but no other batter made a significant contribution. The team was bowled out for 97 in 17.2 overs.

Chris Green starred with the ball for the Thunder, taking three wickets for 13 runs. Nathan McAndrew added two wickets, while Hasnain, Tanveer Sangha, and Andrews chipped in with one each.