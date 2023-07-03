London [UK], July 3 : Following his side's 43-run win to England in the second Ashes Test on Sunday, Australian skipper Pat Cummins said that Ben Stokes gave his side some nervous moments and added that there was not much help for bowlers on the wicket and they had to stay patient.

Ben Stokes' incredible knock of 155 runs couldn't secure the win for his side as Australian bowlers bounced and won the 2nd Ashes Test by 43 runs at the Lord's Cricket Ground on Sunday.

"Another wonderful game, right down to the wire. The crowd seems to enjoy it. Stokesy gave us some nervous moments. A world-class player like him, you start thinking the boundaries are too small. There was not much in the surface as well. We tried to stay patient, have the field out and stuck with it. Happy to go 2-0 up. (On Bairstow wicket) I think Carey saw it a few balls previous, there was no pause, he catches it and throws it straight at the stumps. I thought it was totally fair play. That is the rule, some people might disagree but just like the catch yesterday, the rule is there and that is the way I saw it. (On Nathan Lyon) These were perfect conditions for him on day 5, to win without him was a great win. I wasn't too happy to see him walk out to bat but he was keen to get out there. He did amazing and those 15-20 runs were crucial. The way the batters played under lights on the first day was also amazing. (On whether Nathan Lyon is ruled out) I think so, but we have Todd Murphy who did an amazing job in India so he will be sticking around for us," said Cummins in a post-match presentation.

In the chase of 371 runs, England was reduced to 45/4. A 132-run partnership for the fifth wicket followed between skipper Ben Stokes and Ben Duckett, who ended the day four on 112/4.

On the final day, after Duckett's dismissal for 83 and Jonny Bairstow getting out for cheap, Stokes continued England's fight single-handedly, bringing up his century and 150 by clubbing Aussie bowlers with some big sixes all over the park. He was dismissed for 155 off 214 balls, with nine fours and nine sixes and left England at 301/7.

England's lower order tried putting out a fight and squeezed out some runs, but they bundled out for 327 runs, losing the game by 43 runs.

Australia had got a 370-run lead over England after they scored 279 in their second innings. Usman Khawaja (77), Steve Smith (34) and Marnus Labuschagne played crucial knocks for the Aussies.

England bowled well, with Broad taking 4/65. On the other hand, Tongue, Robinson got two wickets while Stokes and Anderson got one.

In their first innings, England was bundled out for 325 runs and they trailed by 91 runs against Australia.

Ben Duckett (98) and Harry Brook (50) scored vital half-centuries for England.

Mitchell Starc (3/88) took three scalps while Josh Hazlewood and Travis Head got two.

Australia in the 1st innings made 416 runs. Steve Smith topped the scoring charts with 110 in 184 balls, with Travis Head (77) and David Warner also making attacking fifties.

Tongue (3/98) and Robinson (3/100) took crucial wickets for England.

Smith's century earned him the 'Player of the Match' title.

Brief Scores: England: 325 and 327 (Ben Stokes 155, Ben Duckett 83, Pat Cummins 3/69) lost to Australia: 416 and 279 (Usman Khawaja 77, Steve Smith 34, Mitchell Starc 3/88).

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor