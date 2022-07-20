Asia Cup 2022 to be moved out of Sri Lanka due to ongoing political crisis

The upcoming edition of the Asia Cup 2022 will be moved out of Sri Lanka due to the ongoing political turmoil in the country. Sri Lanka Cricket has already conveyed the message to the Asian Cricket Council.

The development comes days after Sri Lanka board dropped their plans of hosting the Lanka Premier League. ACC is expected to make a formal announcement soon as Asia Cup is slated to be held before the T20 World Cup in Australia. UAE or India is likely to host the tournament in the current scenario. However SLC need to get the approval from the Emirates Cricket Board.