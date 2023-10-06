Asian Games 2023: India assured of medal after thumping win over Bangladesh

October 6, 2023

The Indian cricket team registered a comprehensive nine-wicket win over Bangladesh in the semifinal of the ongoing Asian Games in Hangzhou on Friday. By virtue of this win, India     men's cricket team has guaranteed a medal. After keeping Bangladesh to a lowly 96/9, India were jolted early in their chase as Yashasvi Jaiswal, the centurion from the previous game, fell in the first over.

But it was smooth sailing for India ever since, as Tilak Varma and captain Ruturaj Gaikwad unleashed on the Bangladesh bowlers with a flurry of fours and sixes and knocked off the target in just 9.2 overs.Bangladesh were kept to inside 100 as India's bowlers put up a brilliant show. R Sai Kishore finished with 3/12 and Washington Sundar picked 2/15.

