Asian Games 2023: Indian women’s team win by 19 runs, clinches first-ever gold medal

India Women successfully defended 116 to beat Sri Lanka Women by 19 runs and win a historic gold medal in cricket. Oshadi Ranasinghe kept Sri Lanka alive for the longest time in chase but her wicket has Sri Lanka with too much to get as they eventually finished on 97.8. Titas Sadhu orchestrated a dream start with the ball for India women picking up three wickets in two overs and finished with astonoshing figures of 3/6 from 4 overs.

Electing to bat first, India Women lost an early wicket in the form of Shafali Verma, but as a result of the partnership between Mandhana and Jemimah, India manged to post a decent total, despite losing a plethora of wickets towards the closing stages of their innings.

Both - Mandhana and Jemimah got out in their 40s, else India had a chance to post a bigger total than they actually did. In reply, Sri Lanka scored 12 runs in the first over of the run chase as Chamari Athapaththu struck a meaty six against Deepti Sharma. However, it was all about the Indian bowlers thereafter. Titas Sadhu was the pick of the bowlers for India as she picked three wickets and broke the backbone of the Sri Lankan batting line-up. It’s the second gold medal of the day for India after the shooting trio of Rudrankksh Balasaheb Patil, Divyansh Singh Panwar, and Aishwary Pratap Singh Tomar finished at the top of the podium in men’s 10m air rifle team event with a world record.

