AUS vs IND 2nd T20I Weather Forecast: Will Rain Play Spoilsport in Australia vs India Match in Melbourne?

Australian Men’s Cricket Team vs India National Cricket Team Match: Cricket fans are eagerly waiting for the second T20 International between India and Australia at the Melbourne Cricket Ground on Friday, October 31, 2025. After the first match in Canberra ended without a result due to heavy rain, all eyes are now on the Melbourne weather. According to weather report, Melbourne is expected to experience showers and possible thunderstorms through the day. The city has an 87 percent chance of rain and 99 percent cloud cover on Friday. Thunderstorm probability stands at 17 percent.

The pitch at the MCG is known to help fast bowlers early on, especially under overcast skies. The large boundaries also make scoring tough for batters. The average first-innings total in T20 internationals at this venue is 141 runs.

Both India and Australia will be keen to secure an early lead in the five-match series after the disappointment of the washed-out opener. The match will begin at 1:45 p.m. IST. Live coverage will be available on Star Sports Network, and streaming can be watched on JioHotstar.

Match Details:

Fixture: India vs Australia, 2nd T20I

Date: October 31, 2025

Time: 1.45 pm IST (7.15 pm Local Time)

Venue: Melbourne Cricket Ground, Melbourne

Probable XIs

Australia: Mitchell Marsh (c), Travis Head, Josh Inglis (wk), Tim David, Josh Philippe, Mitchell Owen, Marcus Stoinis, Xavier Bartlett, Nathan Ellis, Matthew Kuhnemann, Josh Hazlewood.

India: Abhishek Sharma, Shubman Gill, Suryakumar Yadav (c), Tilak Varma, Sanju Samson (wk), Shivam Dube, Axar Patel, Harshit Rana, Kuldeep Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah, Varun Chakaravarthy.