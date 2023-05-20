Australian fast bowler turned down county offer to play against India in the WTC Final.

Melbourne [Australia], May 20 : Australia's star pacer Scott Boland turned down a County contract to play against India in the World Test Championship and upcoming Ashes series against Australia.

Scott Boland made a name for himself in last year's Ashes series against England when he stunned everyone with a magnificent spell. He gave away seven runs for just six wickets on his Test debut when he became the second Indigenous Australian man to play a red ball game.

The 34-year-old stated that for now, his only focus is the WTC final and Ashes, not the County cricket.

"I did have the opportunity to play county cricket this year, but I prioritised being a bit fresher going into six Tests in two months," Boland told cricket.com.au.

"I know my body, that if I'm at a stage where I'm getting tired, I want to keep my career going for as long as I can. I don't want to burn out. It will be tough for fast bowlers to play all six games," Boland said.

"I'm definitely preparing to play. It could be at the start, it could be halfway through. I'm not sure. But I'm planning to play and excited to play whenever they choose me," he further added.

The Indian Premier League will be concluded on May 28. Soon after World Test Championship will take place on June 11.

Indian Cricket team will feature in the WTC final for the second time. Last year, New Zealand defeated India to win the first-ever edition of the World Test Championship.

Australia will make their first appearance in the World Test Championship final. Australia will look to take revenge for their Border-Gavaskar 2023's 1-2 series defeat to India earlier this year in February.

India's WTC final squad: Rohit Sharma (Captain), Shubman Gill, Cheteshwar Pujara, Virat Kohli, Ajinkya Rahane, KS Bharat (wk), Ravichandran Ashwin, Ravindra Jadeja, Axar Patel, Shardul Thakur, Mohammed Shami, Mohammed Siraj, Umesh Yadav, Jaydev Unadkat, Ishan Kishan (wk).

Australia's WTC final squad: Pat Cummins (c), Scott Boland, Alex Carey (wk), Cameron Green, Marcus Harris, Josh Hazlewood, Travis Head, Josh Inglis, Usman Khawaja, Marnus Labuschagne, Nathan Lyon, Mitchell Marsh, Todd Murphy, Matthew Renshaw, Steve Smith (vc), Mitchell Starc, David Warner.

