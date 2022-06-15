Australia's injury woes worsen as Marcus Stoinis ruled out of Sri Lanka tour

Australia's tour of Sri Lanka has been rife with injuries, and it just has added two more to the list. Both Marcus Stoinis and Ashton Agar have emerged carrying injuries from the first ODI in Pallekele, with the former ruled out of the remainder of the ODI series.Stoinis suffered a side strain while batting whereas Agar also ended up hurting his side during the match. As a result, Matthew Kuhnemann, a 25-year-old uncapped left-arm spinner, and Travis Head have been called up from the 'A' squad as replacement.

Speaking before the announcement, Test skipper Pat Cummins -- who played his first ODI in 18 months on Tuesday -- said that Australia still have “plenty of options”.“All the planning was going to be for a perfect preparation, we had the Aussie A team over here, a big squad, but there were always going to be things that crop up,” Cummins said on the eve of the second one-day international.“It’s not ideal, the amount of injuries, but we will strike that balance,” said the 29-year-old Cummins.“Scott Boland has come in, hopefully Starcy (Mitchell Starc) will be back soon, Mitch Marsh back bowling, Cam Green back bowling,” Cummins said. “It feels like we still have plenty of options.” After the ODI series Australia are also due to play two Tests in Sri Lanka in Galle from June 29.“National selectors will continue to monitor the squad through the ODI series before deciding if any changes need to be made ahead of the two Test matches in Galle,” Cricket Australia said.