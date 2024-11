AUS vs PAK: Marcus Stoinis' Fifty, Aaron Hardie’s Three-Wicket Haul Guide Australia to Dominant 3-0 T20I Series Win Over Pakistan (VIDEO)

Australia vs Pakistan 3rd T20I: Australia defeated Pakistan by seven wickets in the third and final T20I at Bellerive Oval on Monday. With the victory, Australia completed a 3-0 whitewash over the visitors. Aaron Hardie’s brilliant three-wicket haul set the tone as Pakistan was bowled out for just 117 runs in 18.1 overs. Hardie dismissed stand-in captain Salman Ali Agha, Abbas Afridi, and Usman Khan, while fellow pacers Spencer Johnson (2/24), Xavier Bartlett (1/25), and Nathan Ellis (1/20) provided solid support. Leg spinner Adam Zampa also claimed two wickets. Pakistan’s top scorer was Babar Azam, who made 41 runs.

A three-nil series sweep for Australia after a Marcus Stoinis blitz! #AUSvPAKpic.twitter.com/yg02pipzev — cricket.com.au (@cricketcomau) November 18, 2024

In reply, Australia chased down the target with ease, reaching 118/3 in just 11.2 overs. Marcus Stoinis played a match-winning knock, smashing 61 not out off 27 balls, including five fours and as many sixes. Captain Josh Inglis contributed 27 runs, and opener Jake Fraser-McGurk made 18. The win capped a dominant performance in the series after Australia had already triumphed in the first two T20Is.

Brief Scores:

Pakistan: 117 all out in 18.1 overs (Babar Azam 41; Aaron Hardie 3/21)

Australia: 118/3 in 11.2 overs (Marcus Stoinis 61*; Jahandad Khan 1/17)

Playing XIs

Australia Squad: Matthew Short, Jake Fraser-McGurk, Josh Inglis (c & wk), Glenn Maxwell, Marcus Stoinis, Tim David, Aaron Hardie, Xavier Bartlett, Nathan Ellis, Spencer Johnson, Adam Zampa

Pakistan Squad: Sahibzada Farhan, Babar Azam, Haseebullah Khan (wk), Usman Khan, Agha Salman (c), Irfan Khan, Abbas Afridi, Shaheen Afridi, Jahandad Khan, Haris Rauf, Sufiyan Muqeem

