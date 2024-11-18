Sanju Samson Meets Female Spectator Injured by Ball from His Six During IND vs SA 4th T20I in Johannesburg

Indian cricketer Sanju Samson took a moment to meet with a female spectator after the fourth and final T20I against South Africa on Friday, November 15. The woman had been injured when a ball struck her in the face after Samson hit a towering six off Tristan Stubbs. The ball deflected off a railing and struck her, and she was provided with an ice pack to ease the pain. After the match, Samson approached the spectator, checked on her condition, and even posed for a photo with her.

Meanwhile, Samson made history with his performance, scoring his second century of the series and becoming the first player to hit three T20I centuries in a calendar year. He had scored 107 in the opening match but followed it up with two ducks. However, he made a stunning comeback in the fourth game, posting an unbeaten 109 from 56 balls, which included six fours and nine sixes.

Samson’s century, along with a blistering 120* from Tilak Varma, guided India to an overwhelming total of 283/1 in 20 overs. The pair set a new Indian record for the highest partnership in a T20I, adding 210 runs off 86 balls for the second wicket. Tilak’s 120 came off just 47 balls, with nine boundaries and 10 sixes.

South Africa, in response, never came close to the target and was bowled out for just 148, losing by 135 runs. Arshdeep Singh was the standout bowler for India, taking three wickets. With the victory, India secured the series 3-1.