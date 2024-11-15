Sanju Samson's Powerful Six Strikes Female Fan During India vs South Africa T20 Match; See Viral Pic

During the first T20 match of India's tour of South Africa, after hitting a century in the previous match, Sanju Samson was on fire, displaying aggressive batting in the fourth and final match. He hit the first six of the Indian innings, followed by a series of boundaries and sixes that left cricket fans in awe. However, there was an unfortunate incident involving a female fan in the stadium.

While South Africa's bowlers were being hammered, part-time bowler Tristan Stubbs delivered the first ball of the 10th over. On the very first ball, Sanju Samson hit a massive six, followed by another strong six on the next ball. Unfortunately, the second six hit one of the female fans in the stadium. The ball struck her, and she was seen holding a handkerchief to her face, visibly in pain and crying. A photo of the incident quickly went viral, capturing the fan in distress amid the excitement of the match.

Despite the thrilling batting display by Samson, this unfortunate moment stood out as the fan experienced the downside of a powerful shot in the midst of all the action.