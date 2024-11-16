Rohit Sharma and Ritika Sajdeh Blessed with Baby Boy; Fans Say Jr Hitman Arrived

Indian cricket team skipper and ex captain Rohit Sharma and his wife Ritika Sajdeh were blessed with baby boy. Multiple posts by several handles made the claims though there was no post on the official handle of Rohit Sharma. Now Mufaddal Vohra a prominent social media influencer and cricket analyst based in Mumbai posted a congratulations post on his official X handle and confirmed the news.

Mufaddal Vohra posted a photo of Ritika hugging Rohit Sharma and wrote, "Rohit Sharma and Ritika have been blessed with a baby boy. Many congratulations to them!".

Rohit Sharma and Ritika have been blessed with a baby boy. 👦



As soon as news came out social media flooded with congratulate messages. One user wrote, "Ritika and Rohit Sharma have welcomed a baby boy! Congratulations to the happy couple!", "Jr Hitman has arrived", "The junior hitman has arrived…Rohit blessed with a baby boy", said the posts on X, previously Twitter, on Friday night. Hundreds of cricket fans took to social media on Friday to congratulate the couple on the new arrival in their life.

There were no other details like the time the baby was born but the news soon became a trending topic on the social media channels. Rohit and Ritika have a daughter, who will complete six years on December 30.