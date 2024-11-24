Marcus Stoinis Sold To Punjab Kings (PBKS) For 11 Crore At IPL 2025 Mega Auction

Australian all-rounder Marcus Stoinis was sold for a whopping ₹11 crore at the IPL 2025 Mega Auction to Punjab Kings. Known for his explosive batting, handy medium pace, and match-winning capabilities, Stoinis is expected to play a pivotal role for PBKS in the upcoming season.

With a base price of ₹2 crore, Stoinis drew interest from multiple franchises, including Chennai Super Kings and Royal Challengers Bangalore. The intense bidding war eventually saw Punjab Kings outbidding their rivals to add the Australian star to their squad with Lucknow refusing the RTM option. Stoinis has been a reliable performer in the IPL since his debut in 2016. Representing teams like Delhi Capitals, Kings XI Punjab (now Punjab Kings), and Lucknow Super Giants, he has impressed with his all-round abilities. In IPL 2024, Stoinis amassed 421 runs in 14 matches at a strike rate of 149.45 and also chipped in with 10 wickets, showcasing his value as a complete package.