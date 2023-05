Shubman Gill played one of IPL's greatest innings as Gujarat Titans defeat Royal Challengers Bangalore. By virtue of this win, Mumbai Indians entered the playoffs. Earlier, Virat Kohli scored unbeaten 101 off 61 balls as RCB posted 197 for 5 in 20 overs.

Noor Ahmad was pick of the bowlers with figures of 2 for 39. GT skipper Hardik Pandya won the toss and opted to bowl. The Faf du Plessis-led side needed to win this game to enter IPL 2023 playoffs.