Bangladesh cricket hit by spot fixing scandal, as player confirms corrupt approach

The Women's T20 World Cup has been rocked by an allegation of an attempt to corrupt a Bangladesh player to spot-fix games during the tournament. This shocking revelation has cast a dark shadow over the competition, raising questions about the integrity of the sport and the security of the players.

Media reports claimed that an audio recording exists of a conversation in which details of a spot-fixing allegation were outlined.The BCB said that the incident has been reported to the International Cricket Council (ICC).“We informed the ICC of the matter. Now they will take the necessary action. We will extend our highest cooperation,” added Alam Nadel.Spot-fixing involves betting on specific aspects of a cricket match without wagering on the result.“ICC’s anti-corruption unit has been informed of the matter. They will see if the allegation has merit. The BCB has very little to do here,” said Nizamuddin Chowdhury, the chief executive officer of the BCB. Bangladesh have lost both of their matches at the World Cup currently underway in South Africa to Sri Lanka and defending champions Australia.They play their next game on Friday against New Zealand in Cape Town.