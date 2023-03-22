Bangladesh name squad for Ireland T20Is; Rishad, Jaker earn maiden call-ups

Dhaka, March 22 Bangladesh on Wednesday named a 14-member squad for the three-match T20I series against Ireland, starting March 27.

Rishad Hossain and Jaker Ali Anik are the two fresh faces in the Bangladesh squad. T20I regulars Afif Hossain and Nurul Hasan do not find a place in the Shakib Al Hasan-led team.

Jaker Ali Anik has an experience of 49 domestic T20 games where he has scored 587 runs at an average of 20.96. The 25-year-old wicketkeeper-batter was part of the victorious Comilla Victor in the Bangladesh Premier League 2023, scoring 175 runs while averaging 25.

On the other hand, Rishad Hossain has not featured in domestic T20s since 2021 but has been a regular net bowler with the Bangladesh national team. A leg spinner by trait, Rishad offers wrist spin variation in a Bangladesh squad that is brimming with finger-spinning talent.

Bangladesh go into the Ireland series riding on the momentum of whitewashing Men's T20 World Champions England 3-0 at home.

Speaking on the two new call-ups to the squad, Chief selector Minhajul Abedin said: "Jaker received the call-up on the back of his domestic performance. He has done well for the A team as well.

"Since we're playing against Ireland, we want to see a bit of Rishad. The management also wanted a leg-spinner. That's why we've picked him. I hope the newcomers will seize the opportunity," he added.

Bangladesh squad: Shakib Al Hasan (c), Litton Das, Rony Talukdar, Najmul Hossain Shanto, Towhid Hridoy, Shamim Hossain, Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Nasum Ahmed, Mustafizur Rahman, Hasan Mahmud, Taskin Ahmed, Shoriful Islam, Rishad Hossain, Jaker Ali Anik

