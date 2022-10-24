Bangladesh register tense 9 run win over Netherlands

Bangladesh clinched a low scoring thriller against Netherlands after disciplined bowling effort by Taskin Ahmed who led the charge. Ahmed finished the contest with four wickets in his quota, which saw him concede 25 runs. Shakib Al Hasan and Co. were invited to bat first but a clinical display by Netherlands saw Bangladesh manage a paltry 144/8 on the board in 20 overs.

The opening pair of Najmul Hossain Shanto and Soumya Sarkar got Bangladesh off to a strong start, however, following their dismissal the Asian side failed to carry forward the momentum and lost wickets at regular intervals. A 12-ball 20 cameo by Mosaddek Hossain towards the end helped Bangladesh post a fighting total on the board.