Bangladesh spinner Mehidy Hasan ruled out ahead of first test against Sri Lanka due to finger injury

Bangladesh spinner Mehidy Hasan Miraz has been ruled out of the team for the first test against Sri Lanka beginning on May 15 in Chattogram, after sustaining a finger injury during a Dhaka Premier League game.

Though a replacement has not been named, Nayeem Hasan could be a like-for-like option for the team.

The bowler sustained the injury while a Sheikh Jamal Dhanmondi Club and Prime Bank Cricket Club match and was taken off the field. The squad announced for the series moments later by Bangladesh Cricket included Mehidy. A scan in Dhaka later unearthed the extent of damage done by the injury.

The Bangladesh Tigers are missing the services of pacer Taskin Ahmed, who is still recovering from the shoulder injury he picked in South Africa.

The first Test will begin on May 15 in Chattogram. The Lankan Lions will arrive in Dhaka on May 8 and will play a two-day practice match in BKSP on May 11 and 12.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor