Bangladesh to tour South Africa for three ODIs and two Tests in March

Bangladesh are set to tour South Africa for three ODIs and two Tests starting in March 2022 as part of the ODI Super League and the World Test Championships respectively.The tour will start with the ODIs, scheduled on March 18, 20 and 23. The first and third matches will be hosted by SuperSport Park in Centurion while the second game, which will be a pink day match to raise awareness for breast cancer treatment, will be held at the Wanderers in Johannesburg.

Bangladesh are currently in the second position in the ODI Super League with 80 points. They have the three-match ODI series against Afghanistan at home too before they embark on the South Africa tour. South Africa meanwhile are languishing in 10th position with 39 points, with three wins in 10 games.The visitors will then play their first Test in Durban, from March 31. It will be their first appearance at the venue since their only match in 2003, when they lost to Canada in the World Cup. They will play the second Test in St George's Park in Gqeberha from April 8. A Bangladesh Cricket Board official said the tourists are expected to stay in Johannesburg during the tour.