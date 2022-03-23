Shakib Al Hasan to return from South Africa tour due to family reasons

Star all-rounder Shakib Al Hasan will return home from the ongoing South Africa series due to family reasons according to a report in Cricbuzz. ''Yes, he is returning home tomorrow (March 24), we are not ruling him out of the Test series yet considering he will take a decision after assessing the condition of his family members, BCB's chief selector Minhajul Abedin was quoted as saying.

According to a report by Bangla Tribune, Shakib’s mother Shirin Akhter has been admitted to the Evercare Hospital in Dhaka for the last few days due to heart complications. Shakib’s son and second daughter have also been admitted as both of them suffered from pneumonia. Shakib has been in roaring form, in the ongoing series against South Africa. In the first game, he won the Man of the Match award for his contribution with the bat and ball. The three match ODI series is currently evenly poised at 1-1. The hosts staged a brilliant comeback in the second game after a poor show in the first ODI.