Angelo Mathews calls Shakib Al Hasan a cheat after time-out incident

Sri Lanka batsman Angelo Mathews demanded "justice" from the ICC and branded Bangladesh captain Shakib Al Hasan "a cheat" on social media after becoming the first player to be 'timed out' in international cricket at the World Cup on Monday.After the match, Mathews took to social media and showed proof that he came to the crease well within the time and demanded 'justice' for his alleged wrongful dismissal.

"4th umpire is wrong here! Video evidence shows I still had 5 more seconds even after the helmet gave away! Can the 4th umpire rectify this please? I mean safety is paramount as I just couldn't face the bowler without a helmet," Mathews wrote on a X post.He accused the Bangladesh captain of cheating showing further evidence and demanded justice from the ICC. In contrast, the fourth umpire Adrian Holstock ruled him out as the player was not ready to face a ball within 2 minutes, which was even before the strap issue took place.When questioned about the decision of the Sri Lankan team to bypass handshakes with the Bangladesh team post-game, ex-captain Mathews articulated that due to the perceived lack of respect demonstrated by the Bangladesh players towards their opponents and towards cricket itself, it wouldn't be appropriate to expect amicable conduct in response.