Shakib Al Hasan to miss Bangladesh's last World Cup 2023 match after time-out controversy

Bangladesh captain Shakib Al Hasan will miss his team's final World Cup match against Australia after fracturing his finger during their win over Sri Lanka, the Bangladesh Cricket Board said on Tuesday. Shakib was struck on his left index finger early in his innings but continued to bat with supportive taping and painkillers," Bangladesh physio Bayjedul Islam Khan said in a statement.

"He underwent an emergency X-ray in Delhi after the game which confirmed the fracture on the left PIP joint. Recovery is estimated at three to four weeks."Shakib, 36, also made the appeal that led to the controversial time-out dismissal of Sri Lanka batter Angelo Mathews who called him a "cheat" on social media. Shakib defended his decision, saying it was within the rules of the game.Bangladesh, who play Australia in their last group match on Saturday, cannot reach the semi-finals after claiming only two wins in eight matches.

Mathews, taking his time to enter the field at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi, encountered trouble with his helmet, as the strap broke just as he was about to take guard. Motioning for a replacement helmet from the dressing room, Mathews found himself in the midst of a contentious situation when Shakib and his teams appealed for a “timed out” dismissal. Despite Mathews engaging in a discussion with both the Bangladesh team and the umpires, the appeal stood, forcing Matthews to leave the field in dismay.