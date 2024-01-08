Shakib Al Hasan Slaps Fan Amid Landslide Victory in Bangladesh's General Election; Video Goes Viral

Bangladesh all-rounder Shakib Al Hasan has once again found himself in controversy, this time for slapping a fan. A video of the incident has gone viral on social media. While the exact date and time of the video are unknown, it is believed to have taken place during the Bangladesh parliamentary elections in 2024, where the star cricketer was contesting for a seat.

In the viral video, a large crowd surrounds the cricketer, and as fans try to get close, one man attempts to grab Shakib's arm, leading him to slap the person. Despite the controversy, the cricketer emerged victorious in the general elections. He was contesting for the Awami League from Magura-1 and secured a landslide victory with a margin of over 15,000 votes.

Bangladesh Cricket Star Shakib Al Hasan Slaps Fan. What do you think must be a reason? pic.twitter.com/OC2EUf7WdG — Zarafshan Ansari 🇵🇰 (@Zarafshan1997) January 8, 2024

The 36-year-old all-rounder, who captains the national team, has represented Bangladesh in 66 Tests, 247 ODIs, and 117 T20Is so far. Meanwhile, Sheikh Hasina secured a fifth term as the prime minister, making her the world's longest-serving female head of state. The voting took place on Sunday, and the counting of votes saw the Awami League take an early lead, winning 216 seats out of 224 on January 7.