THIS Bangladeshi cricketer set to contest parliamentary elections from his home district

Bangladesh's cricket captain, Shakib Al Hasan, is set to enter politics by contesting in the 12th parliamentary elections. According to media reports, the confirmation for his nomination came from the ruling Awami League. Shakib will vie for a seat in his home district, Magura-1 constituency, with the polls slated for January 7, 2024.

Currently in the process of recovering from a finger injury sustained during the World Cup, Shakib's return to the field remains uncertain. The crossover of cricket and politics is not unfamiliar in Bangladesh, with several former cricketers having transitioned into active political roles. Notably, former skipper Mashrafe Mortaza and Bangladesh Cricket Board president Nazmul Hassan have successfully entered the political arena.

Following in the footsteps of Sanath Jayasuriya, Shakib embarks on this political journey while still an active player. According to media reports, alongside him, Bangladesh Cricket Board director Shafiul Alam Chowdhary has also secured a nomination for the upcoming elections.

For Shakib, managing his responsibilities becomes intricate as he had previously expressed his decision to step down as the ODI team captain ahead of the World Cup. However, he continues to lead the T20 team.

As Bangladesh gears up for their next cricketing assignment, facing New Zealand in two test matches at home from November 28 to December 10, questions arise about Shakib's availability given his political commitments. Subsequently, the Bangla Tigers will embark on a tour to New Zealand from December 11, featuring six white-ball matches until December 31.