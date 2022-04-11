South Africa's Mulder, Erwee test COVID-19 positive in the middle of Bangladesh Test

South Africa has confirmed positive COVID-19 cases for opening batter Sarel Erwee and all-rounder Wiaan Mulder ahead of day four of the second and final Test against Bangladesh at St George’s Park on Monday. The pair felt unwell overnight and tested positive before the start of the day’s play. Erwee, who has already batted twice in the match, will be substituted by Khaya Zondo for his Test debut, while Mulder is replaced by seamer Glenton Stuurman.

The International Cricket Council allows for players to be substituted under these circumstances and both teams agreed that the regulation will be in place prior to the tour. A CSA release on Monday quoted chief medical officer Shuaib Manjra as saying: "This is an unfortunate situation, but not unexpected after the decision was made to have this tour under the managed event environment protocol, rather than the strict bio-safe environment protocol as was previously the case. This is in line with the country's policy in revoking the Disaster Management Act with reference to the pandemic, as well the huge mental strain that a bubble environment induces." "The two players are currently in quarantine at the team hotel and are under the care of the team's medical staff," Manjra was quoted as saying. Zondo, who has played six ODIs, makes his debut in the format while Stuurman, who played his first Test in Christchurch in February, earns a second cap

