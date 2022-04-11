Keshav Maharaj's seven-for gives South Africa 2-0 series win against Bangladesh

Bangladesh were bundled out for 80 in the 2nd innings on Day 4 morning as Keshav Maharaj picked up 7 wickets to lead South Africa to a 2-0 series sweep. Maharaj took 7-40 and Harmer 3-34 on a wicket that provided prodigious turn. South Africa won the first test in Durban by 220 runs, where they bowled Bangladesh out for 53 in their second innings. Bangladesh had their moments but would be kicking themselves with the way they batted in the second innings of both Tests.

There was no fight or resilience from them as they seemed to have given up even before a ball was bowled in the second innings. But they will cherish the ODI series win and take that as the positive from this tour. South Africa started the day with two substitutes in their side after opening batsman Sarel Erwee and all-rounder Wiaan Mulder tested positive for Covid-19 overnight.

