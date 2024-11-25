Keshav Maharaj Goes Unsold at IPL 2025 Mega Auction

South African spinner Keshav Maharaj went unsold at the IPL 2025 mega auction. Despite his experience and strong recent performances, Maharaj failed to attract any bids during the auction.

Maharaj is currently ranked 20th among T20I bowlers and has been South Africa’s leading spinner in the shortest format. He has showcased his accuracy and ability to bowl with the new ball, which makes him a valuable asset in T20 cricket. He was part of the Durban Super Giants squad that reached the finals of the 2024 SA20 and also plays for Barbados Royals in the Caribbean Premier League.

The left-arm spinner made his IPL debut in 2024 with Rajasthan Royals after being called in as a replacement for an injured player. In his two IPL appearances, he took three wickets, including a key spell against Punjab Kings. Despite his experience and recent form, he remained unsold in the 2025 auction.