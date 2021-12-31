BBL: Sydney Thunder, Melbourne Stars team members tests positive for COVID-19

Four players from Sydney Thunder while seven players and eight staff members returned COVID-19 positive. According to a report by ESPNCricinfo, the entire Sydney Thunder squad underwent PCR Tests on Thursday following a positive rapid antigen test. "First and foremost, we wish everyone affected by this outbreak a quick and speedy recovery," Stars general manager Blair Crouch said. "The health and safety of our players and staff will continue to be our priority, especially with the challenges the new Omicron variant presents. "We are providing all the support we can to players, staff and their families. I'd like to thank the medical teams at both Cricket Victoria and Cricket Australia for their ongoing guidance and support. "All the Stars squad members, who had tested negative, will undergo another round of testing on January 1.

They've already had one fixture - against Perth Scorchers - postponed after a support staff member tested positive. "The Stars are currently working with Cricket Australia in relation to their immediate fixture and will provide an update as soon as possible," the team said in a statement. Sydney Thunder is currently placed in the fourth spot on the points table with 13 points, having won three games and lost three after playing six matches. On the other hand, Glenn Maxwell-led Melbourne Stars are lagging behind their competitors with 10 points from six games and occupy sixth place in the points table. Australia is seeing a rise in Covid cases as South Australia player Travis Head returned positive and will miss the fourth Ashes Test against England in Sydney. Perth Scorchers pair of Mitchell Marsh and Josh Inglis along with Melbourne Renegades skipper Nic Maddinson have been named as additional covers for the fourth Test in Sydney.