BBL: Tim David commits to Hobart Hurricanes for two more seasons

Power-hitter, Tim David, on Tuesday committed to the Hobart Hurricanes for at least a further two seasons, signing a two-year contract extension before the start of the Big Bash League (BBL) contract embargo period last month. After switching to the Hurricanes from the Scorchers ahead of BBL|10, David quickly rose to become one of the world's most prolific T20 players, securing contracts in the Indian Premier League (IPL), Pakistan Super League, The Hundred, and the Caribbean Premier League.

Despite batting at number six for the majority of BBL|11, David came away as the Hurricanes' fourth-highest run-scorer for the tournament. He batted 14 innings at an impressive strike rate of 163.91, top-scoring with an impressive unbeaten 46 off just 20 deliveries.

After having worked on his bowling in the off-season, David also became a regular in the Hurricanes bowling attack, with the off-spinning finishing with best figures of 1-4 against eventual finalists, the Sydney Sixers.

"I'm really happy to be extending my time with the Hurricanes," David said.

"I'm thankful for the opportunity they gave me two years ago to be part of this team. The Hurricanes have been an important part of my growth as a player. I believe we have some great talent in this squad and I'm confident that if we play our best cricket we are capable of winning the BBL," he added.

David joins Nathan Ellis, Ben McDermott, Joel Paris, D'Arcy Short, and Matthew Wade as Hurricanes currently signed for BBL|12.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor