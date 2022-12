Hard hitting Aussie batsman Ben McDermott has opted out of IPL 2023. McDermott has often went unsold at the auction. A T20 specialist McDermott blasted into the spotlight in the 2016-17 BBL when he smashed 114 off 52 balls to set the Hobart Hurricanes on the path to a remarkable win at Etihad Stadium, chasing down the Melbourne Renegades' score of 222, which had been the highest total in BBL history. His innings was also, at the time, the second-highest individual score in BBL history.