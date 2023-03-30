CSK’s Mukesh Choudhary ruled out of IPL 2023

By Lokmat English Desk | Published: March 30, 2023 07:15 PM2023-03-30T19:15:42+5:302023-03-30T19:17:09+5:30

Chennai Super Kings seamer Mukesh Choudhary has been ruled out of the IPL 2023 season ahead of its tournament opener against Gujarat Titans on Saturday.CSK is yet to name a replacement. Choudhary is understood be recovering from a back injury at the National Cricket Academy in Bengaluru.

The left-arm pacer from Maharashtra was bought by CSK for INR 20 lakh during the IPL 2022 mega auctions last year. Choudhary was one of the team’s lead bowlers during a disappointing campaign where it finished ninth on the points table. CSK had earlier lost all-rounder Kyle Jamieson to injury. South Africa all-rounder Sisanda Magala was roped in to replace him.

Tags :Mukesh choudharyMukesh choudharyIPL 2023 Auction