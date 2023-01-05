Cameron Green reveals he is available for IPL as an all-rounder

Star Australian all-rounder Cameron Green admitted the uncertainty looming around his and Mitchell Starc's availability for the first Test against India, starting on February 9, in Nagpur.Green and Starc have missed the ongoing third Test against South Africa in Sydney after sustaining finger injuries in the Boxing

The towering all-rounder also denied rumors of not fulfilling his full role with both the bat and ball in the upcoming edition of the IPL for the Mumbai Indians.The youngster had a massive windfall at the auction held on December 23 in Kochi as he fetched a record sum of ₹17.50 crores. No, that’s not correct," Green told SEN Sportsday WA, when asked about the report. “I’ve heard about this for a quite a while now I think. I don’t know where it’s come from. I’ve heard that I’m 100 per cent available for both skill sets in the IPL at the start, so yeah, I’m not too sure where that’s kind of come from."