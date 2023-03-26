CSK's Mukesh Choudhary likely to miss IPL 2023

CSK pacer Mukesh Choudhary's participation is doubtful for the upcoming season of the Indian Premier League 2022 due to injury, a report in Cricbuzz read. The pacer impressed one and all with their pace and skills in the IPL 2022."We're waiting on Mukesh Choudhary, but we don't have much hope. He was one of our bowling mainstays last year. It will be unfortunate if he misses out," said CSK CEO on the youngster who bagged 16 wickets in 13 matches last year. Mukesh is currently doing rehab at the National Cricket Academy for his back injury.

Choudhary's injury is another blow to Super Kings' seam attack that has already lost New Zealand fast bowler Kyle Jamieson, who is also down with a back injury. Deepak Chahar, the leader of the seam attack, is also working his way back from injury, as is opening batter Ruturaj Gaikwad. Allrounder Shivam Dube, too, is on the road back from an injury he sustained while bowling at the nets during the Vijay Hazare Trophy.Super Kings will also be without the Sri Lankan pair of Maheesh Theekshana and Matheesha Pathirana, who will link up with the franchise only after the end of Sri Lanka's six-match white-ball series in New Zealand on April 8. If Choudhary doesn't recover in time, it will leave Super Kings without a left-arm seamer in their squad. He was one of the finds of the last IPL season.