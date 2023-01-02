David Warner to replace Rishabh Pant as Delhi Capitals captain for IPL 2023?

Delhi Capitals are in need of an interim skipper, after Rishabh Pant's tragic car crash. Prithvi Shaw, Manish Pandey, and Mitchell Marsh all had previous experience as captains for the Delhi Capitals. David Warner, though, is the front-runner after successfully leading Australia and Sunrisers Hyderabad to IPL titles. One of the team's players with the most experience is Warner. If Pant does not participate in the IPL 2023 at all, Warner will take over as captain again after a protracted absence.

In IPL 2021, SRH removed him as captain due to bad performance. However, he has now surged back into form and responded to his detractors. As Rishabh's recuperation is the priority right now, a InsideSport report states that Delhi Capitals do not want to make any decisions at this time. DC will make the formal move when the time comes and he hasn't fully recovered. Interestingly, Pant replaced Shreyas Iyer as the permanent captain of DC after Iyer sustained a shoulder injury. Then, he was appointed captain full-time. Pant, though, is not someone BCCI wants to immediately rule out of the IPL 2023. Although he is undoubtedly out of the Australia Test series, the BCCI feels it is still too early to decide whether he will play.