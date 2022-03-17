Bengaluru to host Ranji Trophy 2021-22 knockout matches?

The knockout fixtures of the ongoing Ranji Trophy are likely to be held entirely in Bengaluru. However, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) is yet to officially announce the decision. Madhya Pradesh, Bengal, Karnataka, Mumbai, Uttarakhand, Punjab, Uttar Pradesh, and Jharkhand will be competing in the knockouts this time around.

According to Cricbuzz, the BCCI has decided to make this call “internally” considering the weather situation in Bengaluru in the month of June. At the same time, the call has also been taken by the national cricket board keeping in mind that the monsoon sets in the Karnataka capital only around July. The knockouts will feature seven matches- quarterfinals, semifinals, and the final. The matches will be played immediately after the conclusion of the IPL 2022 i.e. from May 30 to June 26. This year’s Ranji Trophy was originally scheduled to get underway on January 13 but then had to be postponed by over a month due to the outbreak of the COVID-19 Omicron variant in the country.