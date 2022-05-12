Bismah Maroof to continue as Pakistan Women captain for 2022-23 season

Pakistan Cricket Board have retained Bismah Maroof as the national women's team's captain for the 2022-23 season. Post Pakistan's dismal show at the World Cup there were talks about the veteran being replaced. However, the PCB has shown faith in Bismah who has been in charge since Sana Mir relinquished the position across formats following the team's exit from 2016 (T20) and 2017 (ODI) World Cups. "It is truly an honour for any cricketer to captain their country and it is a great privilege for me to continue in this role," Maroof said after the announcement. "The 2022-23 cricket season is the busiest for Pakistan women's side and we are excited and geared up for the challenges it presents."

Pakistan are gearing up for an action-packed bumper season in which they will play, at least, 25 matches with the schedules for the ACC Women’s T20 Asia Cup and ICC Women’s T20 World Cup to be announced. Their season begins by hosting Sri Lanka in Karachi for three T20Is and three ODIs in what will be the first instance of ICC Women’s Championship matches being staged in Pakistan from later this month. Bismah’s team will then head for Belfast to play hosts Ireland and champions Australia in a T20I triangular series from 12-24 July before they move to Birmingham for the Commonwealth Games to be held from 25 July to 8 August. Like the ICC Women’s Cricket World Cup 2022, Bismah will travel to Belfast and Birmingham with her daughter Fatima and mother with the Pakistan Cricket Board sharing the travel, lodging and boarding expenses in line with its Parental Support Policy.

"I want to thank the Pakistan Cricket Board for its immense support throughout my career and especially in helping me strike the right work-life balance after the birth of Fatima. There was a time when I contemplated giving up on my passion of playing cricket, but the PCB ensured it never came to that with the introduction of the maternity policy, which has made the game as inclusive as it can be for the women in our country. I also want to thank my family and especially my husband, Abrar, who has been a great support throughout my career, and has provided me encouragement to continue to play for Pakistan," Maroof said. "I want to congratulate Bismah Maroof on her retention as the leader of the national side," said Head of Women's cricket Tania Mallick. "She has been an inspiration for women around the world with her demeanour on and off the field and I am sure our side will produce strong and consistent results in their leadership over the next year."

