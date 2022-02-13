Blow for Sri Lanka as fast bowler Binura out with COVID-19

Colombo, Feb 13 Ahead of their second T20 International against Australia on Sunday, Sri Lanka suffered another blow as Binura Fernand, one of the most economical fast bowlers in the first T20I on February 11, was ruled out due to COVID-19.

With bowling figures of 2/12 in four overs, Binura was one of the most successful bowlers along with Wanindu Hasaranga in the first of five T20Is played at the Sydney Cricket Ground (SCG).

Binura's Rapid Antigen test for COVID-19 came out positive and his PCR result is awaited.

A spokesperson for Sri Lanka Cricket (SLC) told that Binura had been ruled out for Sunday's second T20I, currently underway with Australia batting. Having landed in Australia, on Monday (Feb 7), top-order batter Kusal Mendis too had tested positive for COVID-19.

On January 31, uncapped pacer Nuwan Thushara, who is in the 20-member Sri Lanka squad touring Australia, tested COVID-positive along with the team trainer Dilshan Fonseka.

Australia, playing the first T20I since winning the T20 World Cup in the United Arab Emirates in November, beat Sri Lanka by 20 runs under DLS Method. Australia scored 149/9. But because of the rain, Sri Lanka were given a target of 143 in 19 overs. The tourists finished with 122/8 in their run chase.

Following the five-match T20 series against Australia, scheduled to end on February 20, Sri Lanka will travel to India for a two-match Test and three-match T20 series, starting February 25.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor