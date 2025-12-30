BPL T20 2025 Matches on December 30 Cancelled: BCB Calls Off Today's Games Over Demise of Begum Khaleda Zia

Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) on Tuesday, December 30, cancelled all scheduled matches today of Bangladesh Premier League (BPL 2025) over the death of former Prime Minister Begum Khaleda Zia. BCB has stated its decision to call off today's games to pay respect to the nation’s mourning.

"In respect of the nation’s mourning following the passing of Begum Khaleda Zia, today’s BPL T20 matches have been cancelled. Revised fixtures will be announced in due course," BCB said in a post on X.

Today's scheduled BPL T20 2025-26 matches between Sylhet Titans vs Chattogram Royals and Dhaka Capitals vs Rangpur Riders have been cancelled and will be rescheduled.